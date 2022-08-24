Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $4,459,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 78,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

