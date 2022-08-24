Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NVR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,200.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,462.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.