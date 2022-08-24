Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

