Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The firm has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

