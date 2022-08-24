Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,016 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

