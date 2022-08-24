Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $31,621,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

