Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

