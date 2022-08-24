Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,314.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,852 shares of company stock worth $2,997,879 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

LEA stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

