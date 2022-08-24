Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960,102 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of NeoPhotonics worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 217.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

NYSE NPTN opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeoPhotonics

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

