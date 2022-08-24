Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 4,150 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 88,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 335,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,777,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

