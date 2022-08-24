Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 9,585 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.