Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.