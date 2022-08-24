T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 2.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 1,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

