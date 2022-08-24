Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. 172,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $445.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

