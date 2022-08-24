TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.5% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60. 49,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,379,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 339,016 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 124,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

