TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60. 49,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,379,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,016 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.