Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 3.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 27,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,077,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

