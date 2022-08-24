TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.57. TDCX shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1,368 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Trading Up 13.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. State Street Corp bought a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TDCX by 30.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares in the last quarter.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.