TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.57. TDCX shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1,368 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
TDCX Trading Up 13.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of TDCX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. State Street Corp bought a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TDCX by 30.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares in the last quarter.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
