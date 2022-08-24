Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,634 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 60.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 28.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 74,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.