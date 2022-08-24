Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $174,709.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 25.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.