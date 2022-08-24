Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $174,709.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tenable Stock Performance
Tenable stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
