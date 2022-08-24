Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE:TEX opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

