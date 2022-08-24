Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $77.92 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.92 million and $6.54 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00015180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

