Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 2.2%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.04. 59,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 100,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

