Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. 71,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.