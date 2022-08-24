The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7897 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. 2,470,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,843. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 649,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $24,426,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

