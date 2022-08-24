The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at C$76.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$91.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$71.21 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

