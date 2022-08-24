The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,843. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.