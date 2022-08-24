The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

