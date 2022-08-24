The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $1,463,010.48 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.18. 1,504,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.