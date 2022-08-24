The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,577 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 5.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 25,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,833. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

