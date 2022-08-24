The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Home Depot worth $360,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.59. 44,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.