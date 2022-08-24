The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Critical Survey

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $439.69 million 1.10 $2.70 million ($0.10) -163.58 Mitesco $120,000.00 235.45 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.08

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. The Pennant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group -0.57% 4.92% 1.11% Mitesco -3,623.87% -4,559.69% -150.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Mitesco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Mitesco

(Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.