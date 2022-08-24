The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. 183,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,751. The company has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

