The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMG opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

