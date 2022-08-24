The TJX Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

