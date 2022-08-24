The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,531 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,609. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

