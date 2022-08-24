THEKEY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

