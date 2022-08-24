Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

