thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.37 ($5.48) and last traded at €5.41 ($5.52). Approximately 4,498,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.74 ($5.86).

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

