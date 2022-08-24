Tidex Token (TDX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tidex Token (TDX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.10 million worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00083497 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00776944 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,836 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

