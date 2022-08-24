Tokemak (TOKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377,815.00

Tokemak (TOKE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Tokemak coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00007163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokemak has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokemak has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $377,815.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

