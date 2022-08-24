TOKPIE Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $20,983.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
