Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 55.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.