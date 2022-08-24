Toncoin Price Hits $1.45 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $6.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00772599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016076 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
