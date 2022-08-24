Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.82

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and traded as low as $80.17. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

