Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39). Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.47. The company has a market capitalization of £13.05 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

