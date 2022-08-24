Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $240.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

