Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $114,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.10. 17,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

