Traders Buy Large Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 2,181 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 21,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,372. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

