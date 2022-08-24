TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.76. 321,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,985. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4288283 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

